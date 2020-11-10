DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of XRAY opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.48, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.