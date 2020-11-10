Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$162.51 million for the quarter.

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.