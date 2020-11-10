Desjardins Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWO. CSFB upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.15.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$28.67 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.88 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.82. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

