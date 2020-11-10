Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.52 ($58.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.90 ($51.65).

DPW opened at €40.50 ($47.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.48. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

