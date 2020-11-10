Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.89 ($58.69).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DLG opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.57 and its 200 day moving average is €37.04.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.