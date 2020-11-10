Dialog Semiconductor’s (DLGNF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.