Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DHIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 176.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

