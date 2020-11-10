DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Down 7%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.47 and last traded at $52.61. 4,489,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,542,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,070,783.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,736 shares of company stock valued at $30,365,146 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after buying an additional 566,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,498,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

