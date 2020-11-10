Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Down 7.7%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 2,184,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,915,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $47.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

