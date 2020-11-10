DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 87.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.71.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $197.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average is $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

