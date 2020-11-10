Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $369.22 and last traded at $376.55. Approximately 1,335,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 845,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $477,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

