Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading Down 6.9%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 576,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 620,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Domo by 1.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Domo by 62.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

