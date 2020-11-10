Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

DREUF stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

