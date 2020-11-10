Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$51.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $8.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $100.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

