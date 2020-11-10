Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

