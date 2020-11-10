Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Position Trimmed by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $106.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

