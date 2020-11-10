Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.88. 3,434,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,133,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

The company has a market cap of $424.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 689,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,037,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

