DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

