EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of EastGroup Properties worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 85,253 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EGP opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

