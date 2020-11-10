easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 806.94 ($10.54).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 754 ($9.85) on Monday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 508.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 601.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

