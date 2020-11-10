ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (ECN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$74.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.67 million.

ECN stock opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.67. ECN Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

