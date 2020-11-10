ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded ECN Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ECN Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.94.

ECNCF stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

