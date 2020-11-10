Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.