EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Santander lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.