Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.41. 940,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 416,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $275.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.