Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.