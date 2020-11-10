Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.80%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.