Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXK. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of EXK opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $587.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

