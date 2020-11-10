Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 8.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 3,487,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,718,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

EXK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $587.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,453,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

