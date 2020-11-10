Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Endurance International Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Endurance International Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

EIGI opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $39,498.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,575,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Endurance International Group by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 771,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 638,669 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,886,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Endurance International Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 440,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

