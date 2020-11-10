Energizer (ENR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.