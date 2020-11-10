EnerSys (ENS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $704.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.50 million. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.