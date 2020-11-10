Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.75.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $117.08 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 51,529 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 51,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

