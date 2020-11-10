Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$0.45 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.55.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESI. Cormark downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.68.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30. The company has a market cap of $89.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

