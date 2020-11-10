Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

ETTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,672,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,523,363.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

