Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. CL King increased their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.88.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $126,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

