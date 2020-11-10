Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

