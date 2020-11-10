Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.29. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.