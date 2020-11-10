Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded down 6.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $740.54 and last traded at $743.21. 852,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 486,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $794.39.

Specifically, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,355 shares of company stock worth $12,088,624 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 145.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $779.82 and its 200 day moving average is $736.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

