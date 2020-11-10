Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) fell 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.66. 2,361,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,440,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQX. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $28,050,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,881,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,910 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,510,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,621,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,725,000.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

