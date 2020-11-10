Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) (TSE:CTC) – Desjardins dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.09.

CTC opened at C$209.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$207.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$212.95. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a 52-week low of C$140.00 and a 52-week high of C$239.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.76.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

