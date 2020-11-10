Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Prothena Co. plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prothena in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.69) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.59). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRTA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Prothena has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Prothena by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prothena by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

