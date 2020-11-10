Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Compass Diversified’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Compass Diversified in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CODI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CODI opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 28.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,881.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

