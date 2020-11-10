Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Melcor REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Melcor REIT in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year.

Melcor REIT has a 12-month low of C$21.80 and a 12-month high of C$33.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

