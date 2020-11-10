Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

MTW opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.90 million, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 38.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

