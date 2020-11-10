Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$21.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC lowered Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.21.

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$19.24 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$8.40 and a one year high of C$23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

