Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) traded down 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.49. 1,844,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 339,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

