Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (EIF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$243.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.57 million.

EIF stock opened at C$35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36. Exchange Income Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$46.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.84.

EIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.81.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

