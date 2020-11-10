Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 673.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

EXPD stock opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,132 shares of company stock worth $26,964,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.