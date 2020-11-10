Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Allen Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 4.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $248,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

